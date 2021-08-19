Drive-thru food distribution in Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 12:33 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Friday in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon at Lindsey Park. This time has been changed from the summer hours of 8-10 a.m. All such events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. The next drive-thru distribution dates are Tuesday, 8/31, in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon; Friday, 9/3, in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to noon; and Friday, 9/10, in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m.

