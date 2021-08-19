Women In Tyler committee announces co-chairs and theme

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 12:22 pm

TYLER — The Women In Tyler committee has announced the co-chairs and theme for its 2022 luncheon. This year the theme is “Women With A Voice.” The new co-chairs are Terri F. Sumpter of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System and Glenda Bowie, retired from TISD. As a way to celebrate Women’s History Month, Women in Tyler was founded in 1999 to honor women who have contributed to the quality of life in the Tyler community, according to a news release.

The committee is seeking nominations for next year’s honorees. Nominations may be sent to womenintyler@gmail.com or to Women In Tyler (WIT) P.O. Box 1432, Tyler, TX 75710. The committee is also seeking volunteers to help plan the luncheon, planned for March 17 at the Rose Garden Center. Prospective volunteers can contact the co-chairs or any member of the committee. The first meeting is in September. The nominees will be announced in January 2022.

