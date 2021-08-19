Today is Thursday August 19, 2021
Elderly man charged with fatally shooting neighbor

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 8:32 am
Elderly man charged with shooting victim through screen doorATHENS — An elderly man was arrested Wednesday after he fatally shot a neighbor through the screen door of his home. 85-year-old Huey Edward Nichols has been charged with murder. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Nichols fired a single round from a 38-caliber revolver through the door, striking the victim in the upper abdomen. He died a short time later at a Tyler hospital. Officials say the unidentified neighbor went to the home to check the welfare of Nichols. There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle, though the Nichols said he was threatened. Family members of victim said they regularly drop by unannounced to check on the status of the neighbor. The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.



