Alyssa Milano says uncle may not recover after their “terrifying and traumatic” car accident

Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Wednesday to report that her uncle was in serious condition, a day after the two were involved in a car accident.

"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event," Milano shared. "I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us."

The 48-year-old actress, in a second tweet, went on to thank the first responders, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at UCLA Medical Center for the attention they gave both to her and her uncle.

Milano wrote that her uncle is "still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover."

"Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives," Milano said of Elizabella, six, and Milo, nine, whom she shares with her husband, David Bugliari.

"I hope that you -- and especially you in the media -- will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time," she continued.

Alyssa also urged people to learn CPR, explaining, "You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life,"

"The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact," she added.

