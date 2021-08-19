Today is Thursday August 19, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 9:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court in New Orleans has upheld a Texas law outlawing a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure. A federal judge had blocked the ban on the procedure known as dilation and extraction. The 2017 law in question has never been enforced. It prohibits the use of forceps to remove a fetus from the womb – what supporters of the law call a “dismemberment abortion” – without first using an injected drug or a suction procedure to ensure the fetus is dead. Abortion rights advocates argued that the law effectively outlaws what is often the safest method of abortion for women in the second trimester of pregnancy – a procedure medically known as dilation and evacuation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design