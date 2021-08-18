Marshall police seek information about missing woman

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 5:44 pm

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating Rhaya Hicks, 24, of Marshall. Ms. Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30 Monday morning. She was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. Ms. Hicks was wearing a white, pink, and blue two-piece bathing suit. Anyone with any information about Ms. Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

