Truck runs into house, 1 arrested after chase

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 5:27 pm
Truck runs into house, 1 arrested after chaseTYLER – A truck ran into a home at South Sneed Ave. and Troup Highway in Tyler on Wednesday, and one person has been arrested. According to our news partner KETK, officers say the man drifted off the road and slammed into the chimney. Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says the person was being chased on foot by a fire marshal. He was caught several blocks north on Sneed, near the 1st Street intersection. The man is being charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He could face additional charges as police continue their investigation. No one was at home at the time of the crash.



