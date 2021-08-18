Today is Wednesday August 18, 2021
SD Guard chief says he was unaware of Noem’s deployment plan

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The head of the South Dakota National Guard says Gov. Kristi Noem didn’t tell him she would use a private donation for the deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico until after the mission was already planned. Noem’s decision to accept a $1 million donation from a Tennessee billionaire last month was met with hefty criticism from those who said it allowed a private donor to commandeer a military force. But Maj. Gen. Jeffery Marlette told a legislative budgeting committee the donation was not a factor in planning the deployment.



