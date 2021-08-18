Waskom ISD to close all campuses until next week due to COVID concerns

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 2:48 pm

WASKOM – Waskom ISD has announced that it will close all its campuses through next Monday in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the school district. According to our news partner KETK, for the next few days, campuses will be cleaned thoroughly to ensure a safe environment when students return on Tuesday. WISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty says though officials feel the move is the best option though they “know this is an inconvenience for some families.” On Sunday, Waskom ISD announced it would close its elementary school for a week after staff members got sick with COVID-19. The district says it will have staff available on all campuses to take calls on Monday in case any children develop symptoms.

