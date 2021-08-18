Today is Wednesday August 18, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Good Trouble”s Zuri Adele on polyamory storyline, what’s next for Malika

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 1:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Freeform/Matthias Clamer

Zuri Adele stars as Malika in Freeform's Good Trouble, a spin-off of The Fosters, and like most characters, hers has come a long way since the first season. Now in season three, fans are watching as Malika explores the idea of polyamory, which is something Adele says she was "really excited about."

"Polyamory is something I've wanted to continue to learn so much about," she tells ABC Audio. "I was excited, but I was also nervous because it's a big responsibility. I want to do it right and I want to do it authentically."

Polyamory, or consensual nonmonogamy, is described by Psychology Today as "the practice of having multiple intimate relationships." It's something that Adele says she gets to gain an understanding of, alongside her character.  

"I get to learn with Malika and takes so much pressure off. It also allows me to be authentic in my learning process," she explains, adding that she's been able to learn from friends and members of the LGBTQA+ community as well. 

As for what's next for Malika's love life, Adele teases that there's a new work crush on the horizon.  

"This potential crush at work is... what's really amazing is that this is a woman," she spills. "Malika has never dated a woman before. And so she's starting ask herself like 'Oh am I interested in dating women too? Am I interested in polyamory as well?'"

Don't try to put Malika in a box when it comes to her sexuality, though. Adele says, "[Malika's] not necessarily putting a label on anything with her sexuality just yet as much as just exploring romantic energy with amazing people who are in her space."

Good Trouble airs Wednesday at 10 pm on Freeform, and the next day on Hulu. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design