Tia Mowry shoots down reports of a ‘Sister, Sister’ reboot

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 12:59 pm

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose

The healthy stream of newly announced reboots and revivals of beloved 90s shows begs the question: is Sister, Sister also returning to television?

Leave it to original star Tia Mowry-Hardrict, who starred opposite twin sister Tamera Mowry in the ABC sitcom, to put the rumors to bed once and for all.

Taking to TikTok on Monday, Tia hilariously responded to several "questions I get asked all the time" and confirmed that Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell's story is finished.

When asked if there will be a Sister, Sister reboot, the 43-year-old actress simply answered, "No, sorry."

Fans also wanted to know if there will be a revival of The Game, which Tia also denied in the video.

Sister, Sister ran for six seasons between 1994 and 1999 and was nominated for four Emmys, winning one in 1995.

Tia's confirmation comes a few months after she told People in March that plans for a Sister, Sister revival were "put on hold."

"What's in the way is the rights," she said at the time. "We ended up moving forward with it and we didn't have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold."

