Drew Barrymore joins the celebrity bathing debate

Yet another celebrity has weighed in on the great bathing debate -- this time, it's Drew Barrymore.

Barrymore, 46, is mom to two daughters, Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, and in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, she dished "the truth" about how often she bathes her children.

"I've got two girls. The shoes, I've got some odor eaters, [the smell] can get real," she admitted before revealing that her kids "absolutely" take a bath every day during the week.

"I'm just looking for balance," the actress and talk show host explained. "For me, I'm like, 'You were at school all day.' Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were, I'm like, 'Bath every night.' Absolutely. On the weekends, it's like, 'You're in the salty ocean. Who cares? You're fine.'"

"I guess I'm a five-day-a-weeker with a possible sixth day," she added. "Five to six days a week."

Barrymore's commentary comes after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast last month and admitted to only bathing their two children -- Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, -- when they're visibly dirty.

"When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day," Kunis said candidly. "I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point," Kutcher added.

Since their admission, multiple celebrities have come out to share their thoughts on the matter. Dax Shepard, Kristin Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal all mirrored the same sentiment, while Cardi B and Dwayne Johnson were on the other end of the spectrum.

