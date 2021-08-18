“Paint the Shelter” event Thursday

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 11:59 am

TYLER — The Tyler Animal Shelter invites the community to come check out the new murals being painted inside the Chandler Highway facility Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. During the come and go event, some of the artists will be finishing up their work or hanging out to talk with people as they stop by, according to information from the city. Officials say five local artists have spent the month of August working on their own murals inside the facility to create an inviting space to foster animal adoptions.

