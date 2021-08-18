Today is Wednesday August 18, 2021
Texas man gets 3-plus years in prison for stealing guns

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 11:46 am
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the theft of firearms from a Mississippi pawnshop. Senior U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers sentenced Dominic Deshawn Turner, of Killeen, Texas, on Monday to 39 months in prison for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federally licensed firearm dealer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said the sentence marks the conclusion of a two-year investigation and prosecution of a 2019 robbery of Krosstown Trade & Pawn in Clarksdale, Mississippi.



