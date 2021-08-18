TISD’s Ashley Phelps named Texas Teacher of the Year finalist

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 10:50 am

TYLER – Tyler ISD surprised Andy Woods Elementary physical education teacher Ashley Phelps Wednesday morning by announcing that she is one of six 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year finalists. Phelps is the District’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and was recently named the Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year. A panel of judges will select two state-level winners, in the elementary and secondary categories, and designate one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program. The winners will be announced October 15 at an awards ceremony in Austin, where the 40 regional winners will also be recognized. According to a news release, Phelps teaches her students how fitness positively impacts their physical and emotional well-being.

Go Back