East Texas health officials recommend booster shot

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2021 at 10:55 am

TYLER – The CDC has recommended that those who are immunocompromised to get a booster shot. According to our news partner KETK, U.S. health officials could announce as early as this week that everyone can get a booster shot. Some vaccinated East Texans have said they would consider getting a booster. Health officials are expected to say the booster shot should be given eight months after receiving the second vaccine. “There’s been discussion about booster shots for a while now and at what point we may want a booster to get that extra immunity a booster can provide,” George Roberts, the CEO of NET Health, said.

Right now, federal health officials have already approved administering COVID booster shots to those with weakened immune systems. “Two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson, while you still may contract COVID-19, your course will not nearly be as severe as someone who’s unvaccinated,” Roberts said.

Booster shots can start as early as mid-to-late September once the FDA formally approves the vaccine. Medical experts have said that the COVID-19 vaccine is still protective against serious illness and death, but not against mild cases of COVID-19.

