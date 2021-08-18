‘Fast & Furious 10’ to race into theaters in 2023

Universal has set an April 7, 2023 release date for Fast & Furious 10, the penultimate film in the Fast Saga, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Justin Lin-directed action movie was originally slated to open April 2 of this year, but was replaced by F9: The Fast Saga because of delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. F10 was later pushed back to June 25.

The cast has yet to be revealed, but franchise star Vin Diesel is expected to return, along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez. Dwayne Johnson isn't set to return to the franchise, and it's still up in the air as to whether John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto, according to the entertainment website.

F9: The Fast Saga, released in June, grossed over $170 million here in the states and over $500 million worldwide.

