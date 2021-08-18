‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ cast reveals how they cope with stress

The team behind Big Little Lies is back for more drama with Nine Perfect Strangers, launching today on Hulu.

The miniseries is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort whose director, played by Nicole Kidman, is on a mission to reinvigorate the tired minds and bodies of nine stressed city dwellers. Bobby Cannavale, who plays one of the resort’s guests, tells ABC Audio it's not the kind of place you're likely to find him.

"Sandals with the kids," is the closest he's come to visiting a health spa, although he doesn't even think that qualifies. "[A] 50 minute massage is 10 minutes too long for me," he admits. "I don't like when they’re putting their hands on me and… I’m not into the facials and I can't do it. They're not relaxing to me. I like to be in a place that's nice looking, but people leave me alone."

Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg play a couple in need of therapy, and Gregg says tinkering around the house helps him keep his mental health in check.

"I really enjoy like carpentry and like landscape work," he reveals. "So, that's how I kind of escape."

Weaving's routine for decompressing includes practicing as much self-care as possible.

"Every day," she tells ABC Audio, “I’m riddled with anxiety, so I’m always try to fix it. Yeah, I'm crazy. I usually do yoga for like twenty minutes a half an hour if I can most days and then I'll sit and meditate for like ten minutes. That's always helpful. Therapy every week.

