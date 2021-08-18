Ludacris has high praise for Queen Latifah as they star in new film: “Her energy is unmatched”

Music and acting stars Ludacris and Queen Latifah worked together on a film for the first time, and for the Fast & Furious actor, it was one of the highlights of his career.

They just wrapped shooting the thriller End of the Road in New Mexico, in which Latifah portrays a recent widow, who after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life.

"Filming with Queen was one of the best experiences ever, and I’m not just saying that,” Ludacris tells Billboard. "Her energy is so unmatched. She’s so zen’d the hell out."

The three-time Grammy winner says he always wanted to collaborate with Latifah, and they had so much fun together: “We was laughing and joking on set every day.”

Luda dropped his new single “Butter.ATL” last Friday which pays tribute to his love of peanut butter, and his hometown, Atlanta. He also appears in a new Jif peanut butter commercial with Gunna.

Ludacris is also executive producing a new children’s animated series, Karma’s World, named after his first daughter. On July 28, his wife Eudoxie gave birth to his fourth daughter, Chance Oyail Bridges.

Twenty-two years ago, he dropped his debut studio album, Incognegro, on his own independent label, Disturbing Tha Peace. Now more artists choose to be independent, and Ludacris says the key to success is social media.

“Come up with clever ways to have things go viral, as opposed to trying to spark something negative,” Ludacris says. “Try to do something positive, funny or that hasn’t been done before that puts people on to your music.”

