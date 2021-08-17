Colin Jost confirms Scarlett Johansson is pregnant with their first child

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is pregnant. Her husband Colin Jost confirmed the delightful news over the weekend.

The Saturday Night Live star, who was performing two sold out shows at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, told the audience on Saturday that he and Johansson are about to become parents.

Allison Stockel and Jared Shahid, the Playhouse's respective Executive Director and Artistic Director, confirmed to ABC Audio that Jost broke the news at their venue.

"Colin announced from the stage that he and Scarlett are expecting soon. I think it was fun for our audience to hear such big news unexpectedly," Shahid remarked. "The crowd was very excited - everyone cheered and clapped."

Both Stockel and Shahid described Jost's announcement as "casual," so both of them "assumed it was public knowledge" already.

Shahid also explained to ABC Audio that Jost's performed a "Yondr show," meaning all recording devices were not permitted and phones were placed in magnetic pouches during the event, "So no one was able to post about it."

"It’s been fun to see the story develop over the last couple days," he added.

The child will be Jost's first and Johansson's second. The actress shares six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson, 36, and Jost, 39, confirmed their engagement in 2017 after two years of dating and tied the knot in October 2020.

