Today is Tuesday August 17, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes set to release first signature shoe

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 6:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ADAM TEICHER

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose business empire recently expanded to minority ownership of sports teams and partnership in fast-food franchises, will soon be in the footwear business.

Mahomes tweeted Monday about the imminent release of his first signature shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, through Adidas. He announced that “go time,” or the release date, for the shoe is Aug. 23.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid,” Mahomes said. “Years in the making. … This is just the beginning.”

Mahomes recently bought into the ownership of Sporting Kansas City, the city’s MLS franchise. Last summer he became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

He is a partner in an investor group that recently announced Whataburger fast food franchises in Missouri and Kansas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design