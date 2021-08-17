Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes set to release first signature shoe

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 6:46 pm

By ADAM TEICHER

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose business empire recently expanded to minority ownership of sports teams and partnership in fast-food franchises, will soon be in the footwear business.

Mahomes tweeted Monday about the imminent release of his first signature shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, through Adidas. He announced that “go time,” or the release date, for the shoe is Aug. 23.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid,” Mahomes said. “Years in the making. … This is just the beginning.”

Mahomes recently bought into the ownership of Sporting Kansas City, the city’s MLS franchise. Last summer he became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

He is a partner in an investor group that recently announced Whataburger fast food franchises in Missouri and Kansas.

Go Back