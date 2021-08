Boil water notice rescinded for part of Marshall

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 6:07 pm

MARSHALL — A boil water notice in effect for part of Marshall due to a pair of water main breaks has been rescinded, and officials say the water is now safe for consumption. The notice had been issued August 12 for residents on Pierce Street and on West Houston between M.L.K Jr. Blvd. and Ward Street.

Go Back