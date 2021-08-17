Today is Tuesday August 17, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 4:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. His office says the Republican is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms. According to our news partner KETK, the governor’s office says Abbott has been testing daily and this is the first positive result. Abbott will be isolating in the governor’s mansion and will continue to be tested daily for the virus. He is currently receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design