Breaking News: Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 4:15 pm

Breaking News: Abbott tests positive for COVID-19: AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. His office says the Republican is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms. According to our news partner KETK, the governor’s office says Abbott has been testing daily and this is the first positive result. Abbott will be isolating in the governor’s mansion and will continue to be tested daily for the virus. He is currently receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

