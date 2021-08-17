Check out the new trailer for the anime anthology series ‘Star Wars: Visions’

Lucasfilm has debuted the first trailer for its animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions, and also has revealed the star-studded voice cast for the series.

The anthology tapped seven of Japan's leading anime studios to put a unique spin on Star Wars tales -- fitting, considering that legendary director Akira Kurosawa's films were a major inspiration for George Lucas, and remain so for The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and its executive producer and anime artist Dave Filoni.

The anthology will feature voices dubbed both in English and Japanese, and both versions will be available on Disney+ starting on September 22.

The cast for the English-language episodes feature the voice talents of stars including Lucy Liu, Star Trek's George Takei, and Stranger Things' and Black Widow's David Harbour, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie and Temuera Morrison, the latter reprising his role as Boba Fett, which he played in two Star Wars movies and The Mandalorian.

The cast, character and title information for each of the nine installments has also been revealed:

"The Duel" -- Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

"Tatooine Rhapsody" -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

"The Twins" -- Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

"The Village Bride" -- Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

"The Ninth Jedi" -- Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

"T0-B1" -- Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

"The Elder" -- David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

"Lop & Ocho" -- Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

"Akakiri" -- Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

