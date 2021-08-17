Today is Tuesday August 17, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County certified as StormReady county

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 1:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County certified as StormReady countyTYLER — Smith County is now officially a “StormReady” County. National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford, who is based out of the Shreveport office, presented the recognition to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office/Office of Emergency Management during Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Hansford says the StormReady designation aims at ramping up community awareness of severe weather preparedness. He says the designation tells the community that everything is in place to handle inclement weather in the county. “You have been one of the more proactive emergency managers we’ve ever worked with,” he added, referring to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. Click here for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design