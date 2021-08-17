Smith County certified as StormReady county

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 1:40 pm

TYLER — Smith County is now officially a “StormReady” County. National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford, who is based out of the Shreveport office, presented the recognition to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office/Office of Emergency Management during Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Hansford says the StormReady designation aims at ramping up community awareness of severe weather preparedness. He says the designation tells the community that everything is in place to handle inclement weather in the county. “You have been one of the more proactive emergency managers we’ve ever worked with,” he added, referring to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. Click here for more information.

