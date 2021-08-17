Marvel Studios announces sneak fan screenings of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ in IMAX

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 1:26 pm

If you just can't wait for the September 3rd debut of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, you're in luck: On Wednesday night, it will play in dozens of IMAX theaters.

The special fan screenings will be held in 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada at 7 p.m., and will feature a special onscreen welcome from its titular lead, Simu Liu, and his co-star, Awkwafina.

For ticket info, check out gofobo.com.

In the film, Liu plays Shang-Chi, who is forced to confront his past and his destiny, which pits him against the mysterious, mystical organization the Ten Rings, first referenced back in the first MCU film, 2008's Iron Man.

Shang-Chi features a predominantly Asian cast, including legendary performers like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 vet Michelle Yeoh, Avengers and Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, and Ronny Chieng.

Here's a list of theaters and locations that will host the fan screenings:

Atlantic Station Stadium 18 & IMAX - Atlanta, GA

Showcase Randolph 16 with IMAX - Randolph, MA

City North Stadium 14 & RPX - Chicago, IL

Cinemark 17 + IMAX - Dallas, TX

AMC Westminster 24 with IMAX - Westminster, CO

Houston Marqe Stadium 22 + IMAX - Houston, TX

AMC Indianapolis 17 with IMAX - Indianapolis, IN

AMC Barrywoods 24 with IMAX - Kansas City, MO

TCL Chinese Theatre + IMAX - Hollywood, CA

Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX - Irvine, CA

CMX Dolphin 24 – Miami, FL

AMC Rosedale 14 with IMAX – Roseville MN

AMC Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX - New York, NY

Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX – Orlando, FL

AMC Neshaminy 24 with IMAX – Bensalem, PA

Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX -Tempe, AZ

Megaplex Theatres @ Geneva + IMAX – Vineyard, UT

Palladium 19 IMAX + AVX - San Antonio, TX

AMC Mission Valley 20 with IMAX - San Diego, CA

AMC Metreon 16 with IMAX - San Francisco, CA

AMC Saratoga 14 with IMAX -San Jose, CA

AMC Alderwood 16 with IMAX – Lynnwood, WA

Marcus Ronnie's 20 Cine + IMAX - Saint Louis, MO

AMC Tysons Corner 16 with IMAX – McLean, VA

Scotiabank - 14 IMAX – Toronto, ON

