Live Nation to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for concertgoers

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 12:56 pm

iStock/nd3000

(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) -- Live Nation recently announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry to any Live Nation owned and operated venue or festival in the U.S. this fall.

The company, which promotes, operates and manages ticket sales for live entertainment in the U.S. and around the world, said enforcement begins Oct. 4. This mandate will be applied to both concertgoers and musical acts were permitted by law.

Live Nation said best practices have also been developed for artists to request these policies at third-party venues.

"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.," Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement.

The company also is mandating employees be vaccinated by Oct. 4.

This news comes after AEG, another leader in concerts and live events, announced last week proof of vaccination will be required for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals as of Oct. 1 where permitted by law.

While AEG makes no mention of negative COVID-19 tests being accepted in lieu of proof of vaccination, Live Nation's policy is similar to how Broadway is approaching the situation as the country grapples with the delta variant surge.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back