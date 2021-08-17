TPWD: Dove populations point to favorable hunting season

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 12:45 pm

AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists report that hunters can expect a good dove season, especially in the South Zone. September marks the start of dove season in Texas. After Winter Storm Uri hit the state in February, many hunters are wondering about its effects on doves, according to a news release. As quoted in the release, TPWD Dove Program Leader Owen Fitzsimmons says, “The most evident impact seems to be in the North Zone, where white-wing estimates are below average overall. I don’t anticipate any long-term impacts. The good rainfall this spring and summer has resulted in good production, which will help offset any losses and allow a quick recovery.”

