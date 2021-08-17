$75,000 contribution to ReHabitat program

TYLER – The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit primarily funded by Regions Bank that supports community investments, has announced a $75,000 grant to support Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. According to a news release, the donation will specifically benefit the affiliate’s ReHabitat program providing critical home repairs and modifications for low-income residents in Smith, Van Zandt, Cherokee, Anderson, Wood, Henderson and Rusk Counties. ReHabitat clients include families, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans. Since its 2009 founding, ReHabitat has completed more than 1,000 critical repairs throughout Habitat’s seven-county service area, according to the release.

