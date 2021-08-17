Traffic signal work at Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 11:30 am

LONGVIEW — Thursday, Aug. 19, the traffic signal at the intersection of Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way in Longview will be set to flash. The signal will be fully operational beginning Thursday, Aug. 26. Drivers are encouraged to use caution at this intersection. Officials say this project consists of constructing a new 4 way traffic signal and left turn lanes at the intersection. This project is being constructed by Reynolds and Kay, LTD of Tyler. If you have any questions related to construction call Zack Shaner, P.E., at 903-237-1321.

