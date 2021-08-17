Today is Tuesday August 17, 2021
Brownsboro becomes “sanctuary city for the unborn”

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 11:30 am
Brownsboro becomes “sanctuary city for the unborn”BROWNSBORO – The City of Brownsboro voted Monday evening to outlaw abortion. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro is the 13th town in East Texas to become a “sanctuary city for the unborn” in the past two years. The movement was started by Longview native Mark Dickson, the director of Right to Life East Texas. It began in June 2019, when Waskom became the first to pass such an ordinance. Many city attorneys have agreed that these designations were unconstitutional and would all but certainly be struck down by courts if they were to be sued.



