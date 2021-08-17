Several Tyler streets closed

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 9:05 am

TYLER — Tyler police are on the scene of a one vehicle wreck at Front Street and Palmer Ave involving a utility pole. Officers say the driver of the vehicle died. The cause of the accident is under investigation. South Palmer Avenue, north and south of East Front Street is closed. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

And traffic lights are out at a couple of Tyler intersections this morning after a tree fell across power lines causing power to be shut off at two major intersections. There are no intersection lights at Hwy 69 N/Loop 323 and W. Gentry Pkwy/Martin Luther King Blvd. Police are asking drivers to avoid those areas if possible.

Go Back