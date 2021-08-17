Today is Tuesday August 17, 2021
Trial blocked by police data loss; murder suspect released

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2021 at 4:39 am
DALLAS (AP) – A murder suspect has been released from jail after his trial was postponed when Dallas police revealed they had lost a massive amount of criminal data. The Dallas Morning News reports a masked Jonathan Pitts wore an ankle monitor Monday as he walked from the Frank Crowley Courts Building adjoining Dallas County’s main jail. The newspaper said he did not respond to its reporter’s questions. A judge granted Pitts bond after prosecutors said they weren’t prepared to go to trial Thursday as scheduled. Prosecutors said they needed time to ensure Pitts case evidence wasn’t among the lost data.



 
