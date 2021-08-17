3 shot dead outside San Antonio sports bar; suspect arrested

Today is Tuesday August 17, 2021
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A man suspected of shooting five people, three fatally, outside a San Antonio sports bar following an argument has been arrested. The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the Boom Boom Sports Bar parking lot. Police Chief William McManus says the man went to his car, got a rifle and opened fire. Witnesses identified the gunman as 34-year-old Daniel Barragan, who was arrested on a capital murder warrant during a Monday traffic stop. He’s booked without bond in the Bexar County Jail. McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.



 
