Texans QB Deshaun Watson absent from practice Monday after returning last week

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 6:38 pm

By SARAH BARSHOP

HOUSTON — After returning to the field for a week, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not practice on Monday afternoon.

Watson, who reported to camp on July 25 after requesting a trade in January, practiced for the first five days of training camp, was not on the field for the next five days and then returned for all four days of the third week of practice.

Less than two months after his trade request, the first of 23 lawsuits was filed against Watson. He currently faces 22 active lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. Had Watson not shown up for training camp, he would have been fined $50,000 for each day he missed.

Watson did not travel to Green Bay with the team for their preseason opener against the Packers.

When asked on Monday whether Watson would be at practice, head coach David Culley said, “Nothing has changed from last week.”

