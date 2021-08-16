Smoke testing continues in Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 6:27 pm

TYLER — Pipeline Analysis will be smoke testing sewer lines in sewer meter basins 13 and 17 in Tyler as part of the city’s ongoing sanitary sewer inspection program. The testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 20. Locations are south of West Harmony Street to West Oakwood Street and west of North Fannin Avenue to North Glenwood Boulevard; and south of Smith County Road 332 to East Commerce Street and west of North Northeast Loop 323 to U.S. Highway 271. Officials say smoke testing helps locate breaks and defects in the city’s sanitary sewer system. The information is used to repair and improve the sewer system, according to a news release.

During smoke testing, field crews blow air and smoke into the sanitary sewer system in the street and monitor where smoke escapes the system. White smoke will exit through vent pipes on the roofs of residences and through any sewer line breaks in the ground. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, and does not create any fire hazards, according to information from the city. Officials say the smoke should not enter a residence unless there is defective plumbing or a dry drain trap. Dry drain traps occur when residents have drains that are not used on a regular basis. Residents should pour or run about a gallon of water in drains that are not used frequently to prevent smoke from entering any living areas.

The field crews will not need to access any residences or businesses to conduct the testing. Door hangers will be placed on all homes and businesses in the area to notify residents and business owners about the upcoming testing, according to the news release. Pipeline Analysis employees will be opening manholes in the streets and backyard utility easements during the testing. Sewer service will not be interrupted during the smoke testing. Residents and business owners can contact Pipeline Analysis at 1-800-637-0164 with any questions or concerns about the smoke testing.

