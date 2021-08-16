Today is Monday August 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former Legacy principal indicted

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 6:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former Legacy principal indictedTYLER — The former principal of Tyler Legacy High School has been indicted for possession of a controlled substance, according to Smith County judicial records. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Police say when they went to Daniel Crawford’s home in early June, they found cocaine and saw that Crawford was bleeding from the head. But they say both Crawford and his wife told them they didn’t know what had happened. Police say Crawford did tell them he was OK and didn’t need help. The affidavit says both were highly intoxicated. The cocaine was reportedly found while police searched for the cause of the injury. Crawford soon resigned from Legacy and was later arrested.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design