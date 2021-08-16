Curbside recycling services unavailable beginning Tuesday

August 16, 2021

LONGVIEW — Curbside recycling services will not be available within the city of Longview beginning Aug. 17 until further notice due to what are termed urgent repairs at Rivers Recycling, the City’s third-party materials recovery facility. City officials say during that time, contents from curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash rather than being recycled. The city will provide an update when more information is available, according to a news release. Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup, and the compost site will continue to operate as normal during this time, according to the release.

