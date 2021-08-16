Today is Monday August 16, 2021
Despite Texas high court ruling, some mask mandates remain

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 4:23 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Some Texas cities, counties and school districts, including in Dallas, Austin, Harris County and San Antonio, remain defiant and are keeping in place mandates requiring students and others to wear facial coverings despite rulings a day earlier by the Texas Supreme Court halting mask mandates in two of the state’s largest counties. But other school districts and communities rescinded their mask mandates, creating confusion and frustration for some Texas parents and their children, who were returning to classes this week. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday “the Supreme Court has spoken” and any local orders that would try “to enjoin the Governor’s authority may not be enforced while the Court considers the underlying merits of these cases.”



 
