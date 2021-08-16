Today is Monday August 16, 2021
Walt Disney World is bringing back vintage merchandise for 50th anniversary

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 4:54 pm
iStock/Manakin

(NEW YORK) -- Walt Disney World is gearing up for its 50th anniversary and is celebrating with exclusive merchandise.

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-monthlong extravaganza that begins in October with merchandise that celebrates the legacy of the first 50 years of Walt Disney World magic, will feature a large selection of new items to mark the milestone.

“The collections offer something for everyone, from fun and creative celebration-themed items to an entire line of products inspired by Cinderella Castle,” according to WDW. As a special pre-celebration, a line of limited-edition products dropped on shopDisney.com for those of you who want to celebrate before the 50th anniversary festivities officially begin.

There's more magic to come, so be sure to check back as we keep you updated when new merchandise is released.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
