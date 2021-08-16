Today is Monday August 16, 2021
“ABLE to Save” Month

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 1:40 pm
AUSTIN — August is “ABLE to Save” Month, and Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is promoting awareness of the program that helps provide financial security for Texans with disabilities. According to a news release, Texas ABLE is open to eligible Texans who experience the onset of a disability before the age of 26 and are entitled to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits — or have a condition on the Social Security Administration’s list of Compassionate Allowances Conditions or a physician’s diagnosis of a qualifying condition. The program’s outreach team offers webinars to provide an overview of the program. Click here for all the details.



 
