Waskom Elementary closes for a week due to COVID-19

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 3:06 pm

WASKOM – Waskom Elementary School will be closed all week and the campus will be deep cleaned after some staffers got sick with COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, students will not be required to make up these days. But if the school is closed in the future, students will have to make up those additional days during the year or at the beginning of summer. Remote learning will also not be available this week. Waskom’s middle and high school campuses will still hold classes. WISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty is apologizing the the inconvenience and thanking all concerned for their “patience and understanding.”

