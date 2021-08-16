Today is Monday August 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Waskom Elementary closes for a week due to COVID-19

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 3:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Waskom Elementary closes for a week due to COVID-19WASKOM – Waskom Elementary School will be closed all week and the campus will be deep cleaned after some staffers got sick with COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, students will not be required to make up these days. But if the school is closed in the future, students will have to make up those additional days during the year or at the beginning of summer. Remote learning will also not be available this week. Waskom’s middle and high school campuses will still hold classes. WISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty is apologizing the the inconvenience and thanking all concerned for their “patience and understanding.”



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design