Today is Monday August 16, 2021
One dead, two hurt in Rusk County wreck

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 12:42 pm
One dead, two hurt in Rusk County wreckRUSK COUNTY – One person has died and two children have been injured in a Friday afternoon wreck in Rusk County. The DPS says troopers responded around 3:55 p.m. to US 79, four miles east of Henderson. The investigators’ report indicates that the driver of a GMC truck was eastbound with a trailer in tow. The right front tire of the truck blew out and caused the driver to lose control. Both the truck and trailer went off the roadway to the right. The driver, William McAlister, 52, of Tatum, was pronounced at the scene. Passengers included 5- and 10-year-old boys. The 5-year-old was transported to LSU Medical Center in serious condition. The 10-year-old was transported to UT Health East Texas – Henderson in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.



 
