Convicted sex offender indicted for murder of White Oak man

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 11:28 am
Convicted sex offender indicted for murder of White Oak manLONGVIEW – A convicted sex offender accused of killing a White Oak man over $35 has been indicted for murder by a Gregg County grand jury. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Brandon Gilliam was the prime suspect in the May 3 murder of 66-year-old Steve McDowell. Gilliam was on the run from multiple law enforcement agencies for 10 days before he was finally caught. Court records show that Gilliam has three previous convictions in Gregg County.



 
