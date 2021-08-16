Iliza Shlesinger announces she and husband Noah Galuten are expecting their first child

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 8:27 am

ABC

Iliza Shlesinger closed out her show in San Antonio in the most adorable way -- by emotionally telling the audience that she is about to become a mom.

This will be the first child for Shlesinger, 38, and husband, celebrity chef Noah Galuten, whom she wed in 2018. The comedian revealed they are having a girl.

The Good on Paper star shared a video of the joyful reveal to Instagram, where she had performed before a packed audience at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

"I was so glad we were able to do this show tonight and, of course, we had to move tickets... because of COVID," Shlesinger announced after taking a few deep breaths. "And, recently, I had to move a lot of tickets because of a scheduling conflict and I just wanted to say it's because I've been working on a really big project."

"You'll be able to see it in January," the comedian gushed before jumping to the side to show off her growing stomach and shouted, "It's a girl!"

The venue turned the lights pink following the big reveal, which made the audience cheer even harder.

The joyful news comes nearly a year after Shlesinger told fans via her Ask Iliza Anything podcast that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The Spenser Confidential star previously said in September, "I wanted to share [my story] because it is something that I will talk about and I'm going to use it as a chance to make sure other women don't feel so bad, because there's nothing to be ashamed about."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back