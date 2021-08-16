Today is Monday August 16, 2021
Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 10:56 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio. The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting. McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s. No arrests have been announced.

 



 
