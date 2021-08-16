Today is Monday August 16, 2021
Rain, clogged drain flood Texas Capitol atrium and corridor

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2021 at 4:40 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol. Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the flooding in an urgent Twitter message Sunday afternoon. The message said his office was working with affected state agencies and the State Preservation Board, which manages the building, to get the ankle-deep water mopped up. In Abbott’s words, “It’s all hands on deck.” Video posted on social media showed water leaking from an atrium skylight and down a back corridor of the Capitol Extension.



 
