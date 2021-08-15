TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 4:23 pm

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Aug. 16. Seal coat operations continue around the district. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle. Various project work will be conducted with slow-moving mobile operations. Crews will be working in Cherokee, Henderson, and Smith counties throughout the week. Click here for the full rundown of roadwork around the district.

