Today is Sunday August 15, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 4:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Aug. 16. Seal coat operations continue around the district. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle. Various project work will be conducted with slow-moving mobile operations. Crews will be working in Cherokee, Henderson, and Smith counties throughout the week. Click here for the full rundown of roadwork around the district.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design