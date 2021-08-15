Today is Sunday August 15, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Grand openings for updated Tyler high schools

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2021 at 4:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Grand openings for updated Tyler high schoolsTYLER – Tyler ISD held ceremonies to celebrate the grand openings of Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School after they were both under construction. According to the district, crews had been working since 2017. Now officials say the facilities will be more modern and help students be more successful. According to our news partner KETK, the Tyler High School event was held Aug. 13 and Tyler Legacy hosted its grand opening Aug. 14.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design