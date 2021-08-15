Grand openings for updated Tyler high schools

August 15, 2021

TYLER – Tyler ISD held ceremonies to celebrate the grand openings of Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School after they were both under construction. According to the district, crews had been working since 2017. Now officials say the facilities will be more modern and help students be more successful. According to our news partner KETK, the Tyler High School event was held Aug. 13 and Tyler Legacy hosted its grand opening Aug. 14.

